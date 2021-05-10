Name the new bike trail by Western Wyoming to win Yeti backpack and bottle

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 10, 2021) — The new multi-use bike trail, located west of Western Wyoming Community College along Gateway Boulevard, needs a name. Community members are invited to participate in a naming contest, and the winner will win a Yeti backpack and water bottle, valued at $250.

Western has donated land to local organizations to construct a multi-use mountain biking, hiking, and running trail system, located behind the College’s residence halls.

The trail system will be open to students, visitors, and community members alike, offering a space to enjoy outdoor recreation in the middle of town. In addition to biking, hiking, and running, during the winters when there is enough snow, the trail can also be used for cross-country skiing.

To participate in the naming contest, community members can submit their name suggestion via the survey found at westernwyoming.edu/biketrail. The link can also be found under “Announcements” on Western’s website at westernwyoming.edu.

The contest begins May 15 at 5PM, and runs through September 15 until midnight. On October 1, the committee will decide the winner, which will be announced at the opening of the trail sometime in the fall.

The winner will be contacted by the bike trail committee and will receive their Yeti backpack and water bottle.

Trail construction has resumed, and once the main part of the trail is cut, volunteers will be needed to help groom and finish the last parts of the trail. Those who wish to volunteer can email [email protected].

“Sweetwater Trails Alliance (SWTA) is excited to create the Gateway Boulevard trail – the first of what we hope to be many multi-use trails in the area. We are looking forward to seeing the many names that will be suggested, and picking winner from the entries,” stated Randall Dale, SWTA member.

The project is relying on donations for completion and needs volunteers, donations, and support from the community. Trail building costs generally run between $5 – $8 per foot. The group estimates the trail will cost somewhere between $90,000 and $150,000 to complete.

A 501c3 organization has been set up with the State of Wyoming, and donations can be made to:

Mailing Address:

Outdoor Recreation Office & Division of State Parks

Attn: Lisa Koenig

2301 Central Avenue,

Barrett Bldg, 4th Fl.

Cheyenne, WY 82002

Donations by check should be payable to “Wyoming State Parks – Rock Springs Trails”.

The estimated completion date for this project is the fall of 2021. For more information on the Gateway trail system, please contact [email protected].