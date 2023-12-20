NAMI Wyoming Commends Senator Barrasso for the Introduction of the 988 Lifeline Location Act

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 20, 2023 – The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming applauds Senator John Barrasso for his leadership in introducing the 988 Lifeline Location Act. This critical legislation aims to enhance the implementation of the National Crisis Lifeline (988) by ensuring that emergency responders can accurately locate individuals in crisis.

The 988 Lifeline Location Act, introduced by Sen. Barrasso, addresses a vital aspect of mental health crisis response. This legislation significantly improves the effectiveness of emergency interventions by requiring the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish rules ensuring the transmission of accurate location information to first responders when a call is made to the 988 lifeline.

“Currently, a caller’s area code dictates to which call center their 988 call is routed – not their location,” said Shea Ward, Executive Director of NAMI Wyoming. “An important success of 988 has been that more Wyoming calls are being answered by people in Wyoming. However, Some Wyoming residents may not have a 307 area code, so their call routes to an out-of-state call center based on their area code. This bill will look at ways to improve the location accuracy of Wyoming callers to ensure they are talking to someone who knows Wyoming’s culture and geography and can be connected to local Wyoming resources if necessary,” Ward continued.

“We extend our appreciation to Senator Barrasso for his commitment to mental health and suicide prevention. The 988 Lifeline Location Act is a crucial step forward in enhancing the accessibility and effectiveness of 988 services – especially in rural areas,” continued Ward.

“Nationwide availability of 988 has provided us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reimagine how we respond to people in mental health crisis. NAMI is grateful that the 988 Lifeline Location Improvement Act of 2023 would start the task of identifying the unique privacy and legal challenges associated with transmitting geolocation information with calls to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline so we can ensure caller privacy but also best help people seeking in-person support,” said Hannah Wesolowski, Chief Advocacy Officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

