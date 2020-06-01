Nancy West (October 16, 1956 – May 28, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 1, 2020) — Nancy Joy West, 63, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, May 28, 2020, at her home.

She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Nancy was born on October 16, 1956 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Clyde M. Faler and Donna May Gillespie.

She attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1975.

Nancy married Kim West on May 17, 1980 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

They had two children from this union and later divorced.

She was a clerk at Wyoming Work Warehouse for the past thirteen years.

Nancy was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She took great pride in taking care of her home. She also loved gardening and spending time with her family, especially her four grandchildren. Nancy belonged to a group of sisterhood friends that meant the world to her.

She enjoyed traveling and bonding with all of them. She loved spending time at the family cabin in Pinedale and also the days at Fremont Lake.

She liked to fish and always out fished the men due to the excess residue of lotion on her tackle.

Survivors include one son Jordan West of Loveland, Colorado; one daughter, Ashley West and companion Travis Slaugh of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five brothers, Corky Faler, Dennis Faler, Norman Lee Faler, Jerry Faler and wife Pauline all of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Terry Faler and wife Patricia of Denver, Colorado; one sister, Darla Gosar of Portland, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Landyn West, Layton West, Piper Spurrier and Cade Slaugh; one aunt, Irma Gillespie; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde M. Faler and Donna Mae Gosar and her former father-in-law Larry West and her former mother-in law-Verna West.

Private family funeral services will be held.

