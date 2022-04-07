National Drug Take Back Day 2022

Shutterstock photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Advertisement

The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 2022 will be April 30, 2022. The Green River Police Department will be at Smiths in Green River, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., collecting expired or unwanted prescription medications. Please, no over-the-counter medications or sharps. Sharps can be taken to Castle Rock Medical Center for disposal. Check out the Facebook event for more details.

For more information about the NTBI – National Take Bake Initiative visit – https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/ or https://www.dea.gov/takebackday