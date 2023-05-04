National Economic Development Week implemented county wide

Rock Springs City Council – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — This past Tuesday during the Green River City Council, Rock Springs City Council, and Sweetwater Board of County Commissioner meetings, all implemented May 8 through May 13 to be recognized as “National Economic Development Week”.

Kayla McDonald, Economic Development Specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC), spoke to all the boards regarding the importance of Economic Development. During the Rock Springs and Commissioners Board meetings, McDonald noted that in years past SEDC has planned multiple events for this upcoming week, but this year the team is planning on doing something different by doing social media campaigns revolving around economic development. Within these social media campaigns, there will be facts, statistics, information regarding upcoming projects, and highlights of the board.

Some of these upcoming projects to keep an eye on are Project West, Project Bison, updates from KelTec, and TerraPower. All updates regarding these projects can be found on the SEDC Facebook and Instagram pages.