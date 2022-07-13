National Fallen Soldier Motorcycle Ride to visit Rock Springs Thursday

(Photo courtesy of the Nampa, Idaho Police Department Facebook page)

July 13, 2022 — Tomorrow at 2 p.m., the 13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride will arrive in Rock Springs to honor Rock Springs native Army Private Joshua Thompson. Thompson, a veteran of the Iraqi war, passed away in 2013.

The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers motorcade honors post-9/11 fallen heroes in all branches of the military. The motorcyclist will be crossing the entire county ending at Arlington National Cemetery on August 7. The group will also be making an overnight stop in Casper on Friday.

The motorcycle ride, which started in Eugene, Oregon, on July 9, will arrive in Rock Springs under police escort. They will exit I-80 at Elk Street around 2 p.m. Thursday and will then proceed down Elk Street to 2nd Street ending on C Street. The public is welcome to watch the motorcade.

According to press information provided, at 2:30 p.m., the motorcade will stop at the Rock Springs Housing Authority on C Street next to the Rock Springs Police Department to honor Thompson’s Gold Star Family and present them with special gifts made for them. They will also ring a Memorial Bell that is trailered along with the Memorial Torch. A signing of an American Flag will also occur. The flag will eventually be signed by all Gold Star Families honored this year.