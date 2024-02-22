National High School Finals Rodeo Returns to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 2024 & 2025

NHSRA Wyoming Director Dixie Huxtable, Sweetwater Events Complex Office Manager Erika Koshar, NHSRA Executive Director James Higginbotham, Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director Kandi Pendleton, Sweetwater Events Complex Livestock Coordinator Shae Lux, Sweetwater Events Complex Operations Manager Drew Dunn and NHSRA Executive Board President Randy Conklin.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 22, 2024 — The National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) is set to return to Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the 2024 and 2025 editions, promising a substantial economic impact, a dedicated corps of volunteers, and a celebration of youth passion for the sport of rodeo.

Kandi Pendleton, Executive Director of the Sweetwater Events Complex, says, “We are thrilled to welcome back the National High School Finals Rodeo to Rock Springs for another exhilarating edition. This event brings together the best young rodeo talent from across the country and showcases the warm hospitality and vibrant community spirit that define our town.”

Scheduled to take place from July 10-20, 2024, the NHSFR is anticipated to draw thousands of participants, spectators, and supporters nationwide. People are expected to come from 44 U.S. States, 5 Canadian Provinces, Australia, Mexico, and New Zealand. This prestigious event is a platform for high school rodeo athletes to showcase their skills, compete for national titles and over $375,000 in scholarship money, and forge lifelong friendships.

The return of the NHSFR to Rock Springs is expected to have a significant economic impact on the region, with estimates exceeding $10 million. Local businesses, hotels, restaurants, and retailers are gearing up to welcome rodeo enthusiasts, generating substantial revenue and employment opportunities. With visitors patronizing various establishments and availing themselves of local services, the event is poised to invigorate the economy and provide a welcome boost to the community.

“The economic impact of hosting the NHSFR cannot be overstated. As we prepare to welcome participants and spectators from far and wide, we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase Rock Springs’ unique charm and hospitality. We look forward to a successful and memorable event.” – Kandi Pendleton, Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director.

Central to the success of the NHSFR are hundreds of dedicated volunteers who generously donate their time, energy, and expertise to ensure the event’s smooth operation. From assisting with logistics and hospitality to coordinating activities and supporting participants, volunteers play a vital role in creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. Their selfless contributions embody the spirit of community and collaboration, underscoring the deep-rooted commitment to the rodeo tradition in Rock Springs.

The National High School Finals Rodeo is the premier championship event for high school rodeo athletes, featuring competitions in various events such as bull riding, barrel racing, roping, and more. Held annually, the NHSFR attracts thousands of participants and spectators, offering an unparalleled showcase of talent and passion.