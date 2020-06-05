National High School Rodeo Finals settles on Guthrie, OK for 2020 event

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 5, 2020) — The National High School Finals Rodeo has found a home for their 2020 event.

The rodeo will take place at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

The rodeo is now scheduled to take place July 17-23. According to a press release from the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA), the arena meets the NHSFR needs for arenas, camping, and stalling.

Other events have been “cautiously and safely” hosted at the event, according to the release.

Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd shared the selection on the Sweetwater Events Complex Facebook page.

“We are thankful that the NHSFR has found a new home for 2020. We appreciate the positive feedback from the community and wish we had better financial news,” Lloyd wrote.

To view the full press release, view below: