National Motor Coach Club Rally in Sweetwater County

Photo submitted by the Sweetwater Events Complex

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to announce that we will once again be hosting the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally. Scheduled for June 13 – 18, this is the second time the rally will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex and marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc.

“We are so thrilled to welcome back the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally,” said Kandi Pendleton, executive director of the Sweetwater Events Complex, “this year’s event is significantly larger than the rally in 2019 and we’re excited to see the impact in our community.”

The rally, which is exclusive to Tiffin and Allegro brand motor coaches, provides attendees the opportunity for comradery with other Tiffin/Allegro owners, minor repairs/service by Tiffin Service Techs and factory representatives, entertainment, seminars, and other fun activities. Rally attendees and vendors will boost tourism in Sweetwater County by staying in hotels/motels/campgrounds, purchasing gas, eating at local restaurants, and all while enjoying everything Southwest Wyoming has to offer. Stay & Play packages are offered by the Sweetwater Events Complex and allow attendees to extend their stay by arriving early or remaining on the grounds after the event has ended increasing the impact on Sweetwater County. The direct spending to county businesses from the Tiffin attendees is expected to exceed over $900,000 (Wyoming Travel Impacts, Dean Runyan Associates).

Sally Moore, Co-President for the Tiffin Allegro Club, said “When we were tasked with hosting the largest RV rally in Tiffin Motorhome’s 50 years, our thoughts immediately turned to the Sweetwater Events Complex. We hosted a rally here in 2019 and the facilities are excellent! The staff goes over and beyond to accommodate our needs. Every request was met with ‘Of course, we can do that!’ The 1200 site campground has full hookups including 50 amp electric, sewer, and water. We don’t know another facility in the nation that offers everything that Sweetwater does. We are looking forward to celebrating Tiffin’s 50th Anniversary here!”