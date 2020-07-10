Former U.S. Marine catches 3-year-old boy dropped from apartment fire

PHOENIX, ARIZONA (July 10, 2020) — According to a story from military.com, former U.S. Marine Phillip Blanks saved a 3-year-old boy who was dropped from an apartment that was on fire in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the story, Blanks says he gave credit to his reaction from his marine and security officer training, along with his instincts.

The story stated the boy’s foot was injured, but no major injuries to any critical organs occurred.

Read the full story here.

Click here to see the video of Blanks saving the boy.