Nikki Sixx of Motley Crüe says he feels closest to God in Wyoming

(July 9, 2020) — In a Facebook post from July 6, Nikki Sixx, co-founder, bassist, and primary songwriter for Motley Crue talked about how the two places he felt closest to God were Wyoming and Alaska. Sixx mentioned Alaska first, but mostly talked about Wyoming for the duration of the post.

Sixx talked about how he has a chance to rethink his purpose in Wyoming. He expressed his love for the mountains, wide-open spaces, the people, and wildlife. Sixx mentioned these things keep him grounded. Sixx talked about how he is excited for the future but was great to look back and reflect.

Read his Facebook post below:

