Sturgis expecting more than 250,000, raising COVID-19 concerns

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

STURGIS, SOUTH DAKOTA (August 5, 2020) — In a report done by The Denver Post, the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a go. The report said the event is expected to see more than 250,000 people, which raises COVID-19 concerns. South Dakota has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The event will go from Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 16.

Advertisement

According to the report, though only about half the usual number of people are expected at this year’s event, residents were split as the City of Sturgis weighed its options. Many worry the rally will cause an unmanageable outbreak of COVID-19.

The report states the event, which would be the biggest event in the country during the pandemic, gives local businesses an opportunity to make back losses due to COVID-19. But for many in Sturgis, a city of about 7,000, the brimming bars and bacchanalia will not be welcome during a pandemic, according to the report.