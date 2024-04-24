National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday

April 24, 2024 – Wyo4News

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is poised to tackle a critical public safety and health concern by addressing the widespread misuse of controlled prescription drugs. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Day events serve as a crucial opportunity for individuals across the nation to combat drug addiction and prevent overdose deaths.

In an effort to support this initiative, two drop-off locations set up by the Green River and Rock Springs Police Departments will be available at the Green River and Rock Springs Smith’s Food & Drug locations on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The event encourages the safe disposal of prescription medications, emphasizing the importance of preventing their misuse.

Only prescription medications will be accepted at the drop-off location. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. Sharps, such as needles, should be taken to Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River for proper disposal.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day stands as a vital step in mitigating the devastating effects of drug abuse and ensuring the well-being of individuals and families nationwide.