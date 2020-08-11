National Weather Service releases special statement for Sweetwater County, surrounding area

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 11, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has released a special weather warning, in effect until 7:00 P.M.

The warning describes widely scattered showers and thunderstorms producing wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts around 60 mph may occur.

Advertisement

These gusts can occur with little to no rainfall and without any lightning.

The warning is in place for Central and Southern Wyoming, including Rock Springs, Green River, Casper, Riverton, Lander, and Kemmerer.

This also includes Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County and Interstate 25 in Natrona County.