Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 12, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton is warning of high wind speeds throughout Sweetwater County today.

West to southwest winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph are expected.

The warning is in effect until “around sunset”.

Motorists should be alert for strong crosswinds, especially high profile vehicles towing light trailers.