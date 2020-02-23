National Weather Service warns of high winds tonight into Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 23, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued a Special Weather Statement for Sweetwater County, south Lincoln County, and Sublette County.

Strong winds are likely later Sunday night into Monday for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, La Barge, Big Piney, Farson, Kemmerer, Cokeville, and eastern Sweetwater County including Wamsutter.

West winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected later today with wind gusts to near 50 mph in some locations including I-80. There could be control issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

In areas of Carbon and Albany counties a High Wind Warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday. West winds are expected to be 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected on I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 between the Colorado State Line and Wheatland, and Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins.