National Weather Service warns of high winds

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (October 13, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has released a high wind warning in effect from 9 AM to 7 PM today.

Westward winds 25 to 40 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

Advertisement

Affected areas include the Green Mountains, Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County Lower Elevations, South Lincoln County, Rock Springs, Green River, the Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas, and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, avoiding windows. Use caution if you must drive.