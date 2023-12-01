“Nativity The Gift” will be held at the Bunning Hall Freight Station

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 1, 2023 — Experience the enchanting event, “Nativity: The Gift,” at Bunning Hall on Saturday, Dec. 2nd, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., which will be open to the public, and admission is free.

This family-friendly Christmas event aims to raise funds for St. Christopher’s Highway of Sweetwater County, a nonprofit traveler’s assistance program assisting people who get stuck while passing through Sweetwater County to reach their destination to decrease homelessness.

This is an ecumenical event being put on collectively by Holy Communion Episcopal Church, First Congregational Church of Rock Springs (UCC), Mount of Olives Lutheran Church, Holy Spirit Catholic Community, First Baptist Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Restoration Ministries, the Urban Renewal Agency, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Rock Springs.

Delight in the warmth of the season as you explore the exhibits. An array of beautifully displayed Nativities, many generously loaned by private local collectors, will be displayed for people to enjoy. There will be a silent auction of nativity sets. Soup and Christmas goodies will be available to buy, and any donations for the St. Christopher’s Highway of Sweetwater County will be graciously accepted.