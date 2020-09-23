Natrona County educator named Wyoming’s “Teacher of the Year”

(September 23, 2020) — Alexis Barney, a fourth and fifth-grade teacher at Evansville Elementary School in Natrona County School District #1, was named Wyoming’s 2021 Teacher of the Year Tuesday during the Wyoming Education Summit.

“Congratulations to Alexis on being named Wyoming’s 2021 Teacher of the Year,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “I find that her passion and charisma are contagious – and I’m excited for her to share that with others over the next year. Alexis has the heart, mindset, and drive of an excellent teacher. In this role, she will continue to inspire many as she learns to advocate for excellent teaching and learning.”

Barney grew up in Saratoga and graduated from the University of Wyoming at Casper with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education in 2016. She graduated from Capella University with a master’s degree in Educational Psychology in 2016. At Evansville Elementary, Barney is the English Language Arts goal team leader and also serves on the school leadership team. She also is the School Transformation team leader and the Lego Robotics coach and Reading Club coordinator.

“Our attitude is going to be infectious,” Barney said. “I want to empower people to see things in a different light, helping them to find resources, and really turn those ‘can’ts’ into ‘cans.'”

She has frequently presented reading strategies with her co-chair at teaching conferences around the state, as well as in Colorado.

The Wyoming Teacher of the Year comes with the significant responsibility of representing the teaching profession in Wyoming. The Wyoming Teacher of the Year acts as a liaison among the teaching community, Wyoming Legislature, Wyoming Department of Education, districts, and communities. In addition, the Teacher of the Year is an education ambassador to businesses, parents, service organizations, and media, as well as an education leader involved in teacher forums and education reform.