Natrona County man and woman sentenced in Child Sexual Abuse Case

Samuel Rosamond and Zabrina Thornton – photo submitted by the Natrona Country Sheriff’s Office

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in District Court of the Seventh Judicial District with Judge Daniel Forgey presiding, Zabrina Thornton was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison per a plea agreement on an Alford plea for two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the 3rd degree.

In late June 2021, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were contacted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Computer Crimes Team (CCT) in Cheyenne, Wyoming regarding a CyberTip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Natrona County Sheriff’s Investigator Drew Cotton, an ICAC affiliate on the Computer Crimes Team, was assigned the case. The CyberTip was in reference to several files depicting child sex assault material (CSAM) that NCMEC analysts believed were produced by a Google account holder. Based on the information provided in the CyberTip, along with corroborated local law enforcement database information, the images were believed to originate from Google account holder, 49-year-old Natrona County, Wyoming resident Samuel Rosamond.

During the early hours of the investigation, Natrona County Sheriff’s Investigators and DCI ICAC Agents made contact with Samuel Rosamond and his girlfriend, Zabrina Thornton near a home they shared in Natrona County, Wyoming.

On June 25, 2021, both Rosamond and Thornton were interviewed separately at the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview, Rosamond confessed to Investigators that on at least one occasion he sexually assaulted a juvenile in the home and that during the occasion he recorded several video files with his cellphone. Rosamond denied Thornton’s knowledge or involvement in any abuse. Based on the evidence and confession, Samuel Rosamond was placed under arrest by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigators.

In a separate, concurrent interview on June 25, 2021, Zabrina Thornton also denied any knowledge of abuse by Rosamond. Thornton was released from the interview.

NCSO Investigators and DCI ICAC Special Agents continued conducting the investigation, executing a search warrant at the shared residence and on Rosamond’s work vehicle. During the execution, Investigators and Agents located numerous items of evidence, including cellular phones, laptop computers, and four cameras. The cameras were disguised to appear as clock radios and were placed in four different rooms of the residence, three of which were bedrooms. ICAC CCT analysts conducted data extraction and analysis on the evidence collected from the residence and vehicle.

On July 15, 2021, Natrona County Sheriff’s Investigators were contacted by a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Forensic Analyst (FA) regarding several images of concern believed to have been captured by the clock cameras found in the home. The images depicted Rosamond and Thornton engaged in sexual acts and sexual intercourse with juveniles present.

With the assistance of a Wyoming Department and Family Services Investigator, the children in the home were immediately placed in protective custody due to NCSO Investigator’s concerns of Thornton’s involvement in Rosamond’s abuse.

Thornton was interviewed again by NCSO Investigators and confessed to participating in sex acts with Rosamond and juveniles in the home, on multiple occasions. Based on the information gathered throughout the course of the investigation, specifically statements made by Rosamond and Thornton, Investigators believed that both parties participated in sex acts with a juvenile involved. Ultimately, Thornton was arrested.

On November 5, 2021, Samuel Rosamond plead guilty in District Court to one count of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor in accordance with a plea agreement. On March 4, 2022, Rosamond was sentenced by Judge Daniel Forgey in District Court of the Seventh Judicial District to 38-50 years in prison for 1st Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge the Wyoming DCI ICAC Computer Crimes Team for their dedication to ensuring the safety of Wyoming children. Their assistance and partnership to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is crucial to continue an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and internet crimes against children.

“We continue to urge our community members to report child abuse to law enforcement. Disclosures lead to diligent investigations and uncover pervasive problems,” said Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin. “Professional partnerships like this work together to ensure that sexual predators in our community have nowhere to hide.”

If you or someone you know has become a victim of child sexual abuse, contact your local law enforcement agency. You can help a child who comes forward to report abuse by believing the child and reporting the abuse to law enforcement and social services. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.