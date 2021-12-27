Natrona County Sheriff asking for public help in locating missing man

Missing person, Cody Burnsed (Photo courtesy of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office)

December 27, 2021 — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person. Cody Burnsed was last seen on November 30, 2021, and was reported missing on December 23, 2021.

Burnsed (pictured above) is described as a 28-year-old white male, 6’1″ tall, weighing 250lb. He has red hair and green eyes. Burnesed has a Celtic tattoo on his forearm.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen Cody, knows his whereabouts, or has had recent contact with him to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282.