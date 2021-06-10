Natrona County Sheriff reports escapee

June 10, 2021 — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an escapee from the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). The escapee is reported to be Wesley Ryan Bell (pictured above), age 34. Bell is described as 5′ 8″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bell arrived at CRC yesterday, June 9. At approximately 6:10 pm, Bell complained of a medical issue, and he was transported to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, where he was supposed to check in every hour. It was later discovered that Bell took off running away from Wyoming Medical Center shortly after arriving. On June 9, 2021, at 11:01 pm, CRC reported Bell as an escapee to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information related to Bell’s location is asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9300 or 911.