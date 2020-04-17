Natrona County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam

CASPER, WYOMING (April 17, 2020) — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has released the following statement warning residents of a popular scam that has been reported:

“We have been receiving reports regarding a reoccurring and popular scam. In this scam attempt, citizens are contacted by phone from a person who claims to work for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. The scammer then attempts to solicit money over the phone by telling the citizen they have a warrant, and then instructing the citizen to send them money. Often times these scammers will instruct the citizen to purchase a prepaid credit card and load it with money, and then send the scammer the code for them to access the money

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER solicit money from anyone over the phone. Please be aware that these scammers attempt to threaten the citizen with arrest if the citizen does not comply. This is also something we will not do. If you receive a similar phone call and you believe it is a scam, hang up and call us (307) 235-9282 before considering sending any money. We will quickly inform you if you are being scammed. Please do not ever send money over the phone to someone claiming to be in law enforcement. This is a scam 100% of the time.”