Nature inspires artist Laura Ingabrand

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2021) – The Community Fine Arts Center is exhibiting a collection of watercolor, acrylic and mixed media paintings by local artist Luana Ingabrand during September. An opening reception will be held Wednesday, September 1 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for the public.

To honor the Luana’s family heritage, the show is entitled “Narava”, the Slovenian word for “Nature.” While moving to Rock Springs in 2019, Luana became aware that she had quite a few paintings. She thought it was about time to gather them together for an exhibit.

“This is a culmination of creations spanning many years, which may explain the variety of painting styles, said Luana. “I hope the public enjoys the exhibit as much as I enjoyed producing it!”

From her artist statement, Luana shares “Humans have a deep connection with the earth. We attempt to seek out and immerse ourselves into the beauty of nature. Through art, a bit of this wondrous world can be captured–its natural essence enjoyed for all time.”

Growing up as a youth in Rock Springs, Luana Tarno, passed much of her time drawing and painting. She studied art under high school teacher, Allen Keeney who instilled “her avid interest of art history” and Western Wyoming College instructor, Gary Grubb whose “anything goes” attitude toward his students’ art inspired her creativity. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in art education and a master’s degree from Chadron State College. After marrying her college sweetheart, Roger Ingabrand, she taught high school art in Alma, Kansas. The couple later made their home in the Eden Valley where Luana developed and taught the first multi-grade art program at Farson-Eden School. She considers “instructing enthusiastic and talented art students” her finest career accomplishment.

Some of her own landscapes were done on-location during excursions to the nearby Wind River Mountains. While she and her husband hunted and fished, Luana carried along her art supplies, sat on the ground and did watercolors of the beautiful surroundings. She was motivated by the pure joy of creating works which were pleasing to her eye. Many pieces decorated the walls of her home, others were gifts or donations to charity events and auctions. Most of her favorites were requests from her daughter, Lauren. Other subjects include scenes of treasured vacations and renditions of photos taken by family members.

During several years as an East Jr. High counselor, Luana still found a little time to paint. The watercolor, “These Hallowed Walls”, was inspired by the desire to preserve a part of history before the former Rock Springs High School building was demolished. It is now in the Sweetwater County school District #1’s permanent collection on display at the Community fine arts Center.

The public is invited to the opening reception on September 1st and visit to see this exhibit through September 29th as well as the permanent collection. A small gift shop of local artists’ work is also at the center and supports an annual scholarship for a Rock Springs senior going to college.

The CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System and programming is supported by the City of Rock Springs. An extensive library on the arts is maintained by the CFAC for the public for research and checkout. The current center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m. The center will start being closed on Mondays after Labor Day.