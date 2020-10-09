Nearly 1/3 of Wyoming highway deaths are due to impaired driving

(October 9, 2020) — According to a recent post on the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Facebook page, Impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of fatal vehicle crashes within Wyoming. Currently, 32 of the 102 vehicle fatalities on Wyoming roadways involve alcohol and/or drugs. — According to a recent post on the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), Impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of fatal vehicle crashes within Wyoming. Currently, 32 of the 102 vehicle fatalities on Wyoming roadways involve alcohol and/or drugs.

Advertisement

The post went on to report, the average blood alcohol concentration of an impaired driving arrest is .15%, almost twice the legal limit. These statistics were shown in the annual report on crime by the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP) Annual Report. Wyoming Driver Services saw a 23% increase in DUI Administration Suspensions during September 2020, compared to the same time last year, with 85 actions still pending.

New WHP officers go through extensive training before hitting the road on their own. This week at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, the State Impaired Driving Program Training team has taught new officers the importance of Impaired Driving enforcement. The main focus is training the new officers on how to properly administer Standard Field Sobriety Tests used by law enforcement officers across the country.

Advertisement

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nationally validates these tests. Volunteers participate in live alcohol workshops and provide the new officers real-life training in a controlled environment.

The WHP reminds residents to have a sober designated drive available if you have been drinking.