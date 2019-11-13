Nevada man killed in I-80 rollover near Rock Springs on Nov. 8

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) — A Nevada man was killed after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs on Nov. 8, 2019.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area near milepost 101 close to the Foothill Boulevard exit in Rock Springs for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2004 Mini Cooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when it exited the right side of the road and passed several vehicles. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and crossed the eastbound lanes before entering the median and overturning.

The driver of the Mini Cooper has been identified as Nevada resident John H. Perez, 59. Perez was not wearing his seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

