New 2020 WGFD ‘Wyoming Wildlife’ calendars now available

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Dec. 12, 2019) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s 2020 Wyoming Wildlife calendar is now available for purchase. Orders for the calendar can be made by calling the Wyoming Game and Fish gift store in Cheyenne at (307) 777-4570. Cost for the limited supply calendar is $10.

The calendar includes 12 original wildlife photographs from across Wyoming. Featured photographers include Wyoming residents and visitors who captured images unique to the state. More than 3,000 photos were entered by photographers from 39 states and Washington, D.C.

Photos for the calendar were selected from submissions to last year’s Wyoming Wildlife magazine photo contest. In the spring of 2020, another contest will be held for submissions to the 2021 calendar. Information concerning that contest will will be available on the Wyoming Game and Fish website after the New Year.

The calendar also highlights important Wyoming Game and Fish deadlines and special events.