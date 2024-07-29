New ambient air monitoring mobile station open house today at Western

Photo courtesy of the Wyoming Department of Air Quality

July 29, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)—Air Quality Division is hosting an informational open house today for its new ambient air monitoring mobile station. The free event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Western Wyoming Community College Workforce Training Center, where the station is located.

Informational materials about the air monitoring mobile station will be provided to guests touring the monitoring station.

According to the DEQ website, the Rock Springs Ambient Air Monitoring Station began operations on July 3 and will be in place for approximately one year. The station includes gaseous monitors (NOx, SO2, O3, and methane/non-methane hydrocarbons), continuous PM10, continuous PM2.5, a camera system, and meteorological instrumentation.

The Rock Springs station is one of three located in the state.