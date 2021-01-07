New and improved travel and tourism website wins two awards

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, stjohnson [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY (January 7, 2021) — The Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board recently received two awards for their new website at TourWyoming.com. Travel Weekly and the Web Marketing Association both recognized the site for outstanding quality.

The website, that was revised and re-launched in March 2020, is designed to be a resource to inspire potential visitors and help them plan their trip. The site features sample itineraries, a local event calendar, a photo and video gallery, a restaurant and lodging listing, detailed descriptions of area attractions, and more. The website is also a great resource for residents to stay up to date on local events and to find new places to explore nearby.

“All of our marketing efforts direct potential visitors to our website, so it is critically important that the site be up to date, responsive, visually engaging and user friendly,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism. “We are truly honored to be considered, alongside destination web sites around the world, and to receive this recognition from both organizations. We are proud to represent all that is great about Sweetwater County through our website,” added Meredith.

Travel Weekly recognized the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board as a 2020 Magellan Awards Gold Winner for their new website in the Destination Marketing Website category. The 2020 Magellan Awards received entries from top travel organizations and professionals worldwide and the quality of the work was outstanding. Being selected a Magellan Award Winner is a tremendous achievement and proves representation of a high standard of excellence within the travel industry.

The Web Marketing Association also awarded the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board with a Travel Standard of Excellence award for the new website. Entries that scored above average for their industry received the Standard of Excellence award. “Since 1997, the annual WebAward Competition has allowed thousands of participants to receive independent evaluation of their Web development efforts in a forum that has become the Internet’s premier online awards event,” Web Marketing Association.