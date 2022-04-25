New art sought for the Art Underground Gallery in Downtown RS

Photo submitted by Downtown Rock Springs/URA – Young Crowd

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce a call for new art for the Art Underground Gallery, which is designed to bring life, color, and art to the pedestrian underpass in Downtown Rock Springs. The gallery is also meant to encourage the community to get involved in adding color and creativity to our public spaces. Residents of all ages are invited to create an individual mural that will be displayed in the underpass for the coming 24 months.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The initial display was created in the fall of 2015. “We’re currently on our third round of artwork that will be retired and replaced with new pieces,” Rock Springs Main Street/URA board chairwoman Maria Mortensen said.

A limited number of primed canvases (2’ by 4’ plywood) are available for the community to pick up, free of charge. They can be picked up from the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Completed canvases should be returned to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office by May 20, 2022. Because there are a limited number of canvases, they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all canvases have been given out, we can no longer accept entries.

Guidelines for murals:

All artwork must be the artist’s individual work in design and execution.

Work must be able to withstand outdoor display; two coats of marine grade primer are highly recommended.

Work must be suitable for all ages.

Committee has the right to determine the suitability of work.

All mediums and themes are welcome.

Canvases will be displayed in the pedestrian underpass which can be somewhat dark so artists are encouraged to create pieces that are bright and colorful.

We regret that bad weather and vandalism are risks of public displays such as this, and we cannot be held responsible for missing or ruined artwork.

Specific placement locations cannot be guaranteed; pieces will be screwed into walls for display.

The installation will be unveiled after Memorial Day. Submissions will be photographed and posted on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page. For entry forms and more details call 307-352-1434.

Those with existing artwork in the Art Underground Gallery wishing to have it returned, may call the office by May 2. After that, those pieces will be recycled.