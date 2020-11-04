New artists for 2nd Saturday Art Stroll in Rock Springs

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 4, 2020) — This month’s 2nd Saturday Art Stroll with seven artists setting up pop-up displays on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Rock Springs. Local businesses have invited an artist or two to set up their artwork for the public to see.

“2nd Saturday” is a free event started by Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency last February to bring people downtown. Each month different activities have taken place but the main focus has been the arts. The Community Fine Arts Center has assisted in scheduling artists who would like to participate.

“We are excited to offer this event series which aims to welcome everyone from our regular Downtown visitors to members of our community who haven’t had a chance to explore all the great things happening Downtown lately,” said Chad Banks, Rock Springs Mainstreet/URA director.

This month’s list of participants are painter Patti Meyerbird who works in several different medium; Leslie Webster with poured acrylic paintings and trivets; Ana Reynolds transfers her photos to wood and makes custom corn hole board games; and Amanda Romero, a watercolorist who paints Wyoming wildlife, still lives and animal portraits. These four artists will be in the lobby of the Broadway Theater.

Paul Ng, well-known photographer, will be at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, with many of his photographs focused on Wyoming landscapes. He will also be giving a free photography mini-workshop at 1 p.m.

Teryl Hartman is a potter known for her face, her “stinky face” to be precise! She came up with her Stinky Face plaque, nearly 30 years ago and it is still a popular item. Her line of pottery includes her face mugs, anything jars, sun faces, owl and cat pots, as well as other functional wares with creative painting and glazing. Hartman and Debora Soule will be set up at Touch of Class Floral. Soule will be working at her easel on one of her animal portraits.

“We have some talented local artists and this monthly event gives them a chance to exhibit their work,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We are appreciative to the stores and businesses who have invited them to display and we ask everyone to social distance and wear masks when you cannot distance from others.”

For more information, contact the Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or check online on their webpage or Facebook page.