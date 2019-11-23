New biography of Esther Hobart Morris available at county museum

Submitted by Dick Blust, Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (Nov. 22, 2019) — Just in time for the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming, Kathryn Swim Cummings’s book “Esther Hobart Morris: The Unembellished Story of the Nation’s First Female Judge” is now available in paperback at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.​

The 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming is Dec. 10. On that day in 1869, Wyoming Territory became the first government on the planet to permanently grant women the right to vote.

Only a few months later, in early 1870, Esther Hobart Morris was appointed Justice of the Peace in South Pass City (then the county seat of Sweetwater County), the first woman judge in the United States.

Judge Morris led a busy, accomplished life, and her sons, twins Robert and Edward Morris, were prominent figures in Green River history.

The brothers established the Morris Mercantile and the Morris State Bank, Green River’s first bank.

Edward Morris was elected Green River’s first mayor, later served as Sweetwater County Clerk from 1882 to 1886, and was a signer of Wyoming’s State Constitution in 1889.

The brothers’ side-by-side homes still stand on West 2nd North near the County Courthouse in Green River.

The 19th Amendment granting national women’s suffrage would not be passed for another half-century, in 1919.