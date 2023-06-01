New boating laws instated within the state of Utah

Wyo4News Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

UTAH — A lot of new laws were passed during the 2023 Utah legislative session, and boaters coming to Utah this summer should know about some new requirements that take effect July 1.

SB112 Aquatic Invasive Species Amendments

This bill made a few administrative updates to boating fees in Utah. Previously, boaters could pay their boat registration fee and their aquatic invasive species fee in the same payment and through the same process. However, in an effort to address fee-collection issues, this new legislation will require boat owners to pay their boat registration fee through the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles and then to separately pay the aquatic invasive species fee, resulting in two separate proof-of-registration stickers. Both payments can be made through the Utah DMV but are required to be separate transactions. Boaters will also be able to pay the aquatic invasive species fee on the STD of the Sea website.

The aquatic invasive species funds are used to help prevent quagga mussels from spreading from Lake Powell and other states to other Utah waterbodies.

This new legislation requires all boaters — both residents of Utah and non-residents — to take the annual quagga mussel awareness course, which can be found on the STD of the Sea website. Previously, the education course was only required for non-resident boaters.

“We are excited to have more boaters coming back to enjoy Utah’s waters this year,” DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Lt. Bruce Johnson said. “But we want to remind boaters to recreate responsibly, which includes knowing the rules and regulations for not inadvertently transporting aquatic invasive species around Utah. Always be sure to clean, drain and dry your watercraft. It will save you a lot of time when you are on your way to boat our great waters in Utah.”

Why quagga mussels are bad

● They plug water lines, even lines that are large in diameter.

● If they get into water delivery systems, it will cost millions of dollars annually to remove them and keep the pipes free, which can result in higher utility bills.

● They remove plankton from the water, which hurts fish species.

● Mussels get into your boat’s engine cooling system. Once they do, they’ll foul the system and damage the engine.

● When mussels die in large numbers, they stink and the sharp shells of dead mussels also cut your feet as you walk along the beaches.