New Book On Women In Sweetwater County To Be Released

Submitted by Dick Blust, Sweetwater County Historical Museum​

Sweetwater County, WY – The release of a new book of local history will be featured at two upcoming book-signing events in Green River and Rock Springs.​

Sweetwater Women, by local author Christine Alethea Williams and Sweetwater County Historical Museum Director Brigida Blasi, profiles the lives of over 100 women, past and present, who have figured prominently in Sweetwater County history. Among them are:​

​Dorothy Krasovec (Rock Springs), a World War II WASP pilot.​

Ida Gasson (Green River), President of the State Bank of Green River from 1932 to 1953, the only female bank president in Wyoming of her time. ​

Elinore Pruitt Stewart (Burntfork), whose writings about her life as a homesteader, Letters of a Woman Homesteader, and Letters on an Elk Hunt, are still top sellers. (The 1979 movie Heartland, starring Conchata Ferrell and Rip Torn, is based on her life in Sweetwater County.)​

Bessie Crouch (Dines), a black woman who defied racism by refusing to sit in a segregated back row at the Isis Theater in Green River.​

Liesel Stern Shineberg (Rock Springs), who escaped the Nazi persecution of Jews in Germany as a child and settled in Rock Springs.​

Catherine Chaussart (Superior), the first female County Commissioner in Sweetwater County, who served in that capacity from 1953 to 1961.​

Pioneers, judges, artists, educators, librarians, business owners, journalists, medical professionals… and one brothel keeper. Sweetwater Women is an engaging study of just some of the women who made a difference in southwest Wyoming.​

The first event, Sweetwater Women’s official launch, and book signing is set for 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Tomahawk Hotel in Green River. Williams and Blasi will be there, as will a special guest speaker: historian and rancher Ann Chambers Noble of Cora.​

Noble received a B.A. in history from Bowdoin College and an M.A. in history from the University of Utah. She has published extensively on Wyoming history topics, and currently serves on the boards for the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center, Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s McCracken Library, and Wyoming State Review Board for the National Register of Historic Places. ​

Her topic on July 18 will be “The Equality State: Wyoming Women Lead the Nation.”​

Williams and Blasi see the release of Sweetwater Women as their contribution to the “Year of Wyoming Women,” celebrating the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming. ​

Sweetwater Women is published through the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, a non-profit organization that exists to support the museum. All proceeds from the book’s sale go directly to the Foundation. It will be available at the museum on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and online at Amazon.com.​