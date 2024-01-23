New book puts forgotten emigrant stories on the map

This month, readers are excited for the new nonfiction Emigrant Tales of the Platte River Raids.

January 23, 2024 — This month, readers are excited for the new nonfiction Emigrant Tales of the Platte River Raids (M Press Publishing, 2024), which features an exciting sequence of unbelievable true events in the “Black Hills” of Wyoming’s past. Author Janelle Molony’s breakthrough discoveries pinpoint a never-before-studied Civil War Era dispute between the Union Army and Northern Plains Indians that escalated so rapidly that it became a leading factor for the tragic Sand Creek Massacres in Colorado.

From July 12-14, a well-coordinated ambush on the Oregon and Overland Trails through Eastern Wyoming sent traveling families, draft evaders, miners, and multiple companies of the Union into a panic. Thousands of horses and mules were stolen, several innocent people were murdered, and four emigrants were kidnapped during the Platte River Raids. The experiences of 370 families are featured in the book, which relies heavily on their eyewitness accounts, overlayed with military reports and other correspondences.

And yet, prior to publishing this remarkable work, Molony claims, “Nothing had been said about how significant these events were in the grand scheme of state and Plains Indians history.”

Prior research on this topic has been done by Trail Preservationist Dr. Grace Raymond Hebard in the 1920s, then again by Susan Badger Doyle, author of the 2000 anthology of trail experiences, Journeys to the Land of Gold.

“Each woman before me has stopped just short of seeing the connection,” Molony says, “though Dr. Hebard alluded to a breakdown of human civility in the Summer of 1864.” In Hebard and E. A. Brinninstool’s book, The Bozeman Trail, they concluded that “anyone who dared to appear on the trails to the south … became a marked man upon whom the hand of hate and vengeance descended, resulting in torture, mutilation, and death.”

Emigrant Tales is the continuation of that story, built on almost nine years of extensive research, expert consultations, and the extra step of inviting nearly 30 living descendants of surviving families to vet the manuscript prior to publication. Barbara Yates-Romine, a descendant of the Kelly-Larimer Train, has said the story is so good, “I couldn’t put it down!” Julia Brunia Thompson of the Jongewaard Trian says, “It’s like having a front-row seat for the action.” Molony, herself is a descendant from the Pella Company who was attacked more times than any other traveling party.

Literary critics are excited about this book because it offers readers “a rich and immersive exploration of a largely overlooked historical event” (K.C. Finn for Readers’ Favorite) and believe that “this incident, and the balance of the journey, will be welcomed by trail fans” (Robert Clark for Overland Journal).

Wyoming locals are also loving the book. Larry Cundall of the historic Cundall Ranch in Glendo was consulted on the narrative featuring trails that run through his family’s land. After seeing the final work, he called it “outstanding!” Wyoming historian Kylie Lousie McCormick adds, “Molony’s award-winning investigations have challenged standard historical narratives.”

Janelle Molony is a multi-award-winning author, journalist, and member of the Western Writers of America. She hosts the Wyoming Historical Society’s “Women of Wyoming: Then & Now” interview series, which launches in March. Emigrant Tales of the Platte River Raids is available now, nationwide. More on the story can be found at JanelleMolony.com and on Facebook Rousseau History Project.