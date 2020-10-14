New boutique store pops up in downtown Rock Springs

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 14, 2020) — One of the foremost goals of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is to expand the business base in Downtown Rock Springs and grow the retail mix. To that end, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA recently announced their “Project Pop Up” which is designed to fill empty storefronts and prospect new, long-term businesses. A Pop-Up Shop is a short-term retail store that offers new, unique, local or specialized products or services.

With Project Pop Up, one entrepreneur is given an opportunity to start a pop up for the holiday season with a minimal investment.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce the winner of the recent Project Pop Up Challenge: Becca Smith, Owner of Rebel and Roots Boutique.

Becca, a Missouri native, specializes in slightly upscale Western and Boho style women’s clothing and accessories such as dresses, tops, vests, jackets, leather earrings, koozies, jewelry, tote bags and much more. Rebel and Roots Boutique will provide an intimate shopping experience with the knowledge of fashion, trends and how-to of piecing together a trendy and affordable outfit while pairing it with stylish accessories.

Becca has a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation and Tourism Management. She has had over seventeen years of experience in the customer service industry, retail management, and program & facility management.

Rebels and Roots Boutique has a strong presence in the community through Main Street Market in Rock Springs, Farmers’ Market in Green River, Parks and Recreation, Farson Mercantile, Red White Buffalo in Green River and social media.

In addition to her business, she teaches Make N’ Take Workshops at the Civic Center monthly.

After receiving the call about her being chosen for this year’s Project Pop-Up, Becca realized that a dream could become a reality.

“I have always been interested in starting my own boutique,” she expressed. “I have always had a passion for fashion and style.”

When Becca moved to Rock Springs, she noticed that she has apparel and accessories that customers wanted.

“When the opportunity for Project Pop-Up became available, I knew I had to at least try,” she shared. “This is a dream come true.”

Becca gives credit to her accomplishments to friends, family and especially to her husband, Philip.

“He helps to push me towards my goals and dreams when I doubt myself,” she said.

Becca added, “I couldn’t be more grateful for the Downtown Rock Springs/URA for this amazing opportunity.”

According to Becca, she is beyond excited to be added to the list of merchants in the Downtown area.

“I really enjoy Downtown and the unique shops and restaurant that are available for the community to benefit from,” she said. “This is an excellent opportunity for me to meet new people, get basis in my new community I live in, network and build up new clientele.”

Rebels and Roots Boutique will be located at 431 North Front Street and will open on November 3. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm, through the end of 2020.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.