New cases at University residence hall prompts action

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 6, 2020) – Four active cases of COVID-19 have been detected on another floor of a residence hall at the University of Wyoming, prompting the university to take action to limit the spread of the virus in that group of students, employees and the broader community.

Advertisement

Because of the cases on the ninth floor of McIntyre Hall, all of the students on that floor are being told to shelter in place — in the same manner that students on the fifth floor of Downey Hall were told to shelter in place earlier this week. Students on the floors who have not been in close contact with infected individuals are allowed to go to in-person classes and leave for work or religious activities.

The action was taken in accordance with UW’s COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 3 of the university’s fall return plan. These allow for UW to respond quickly to outbreaks of the virus in certain programs and facilities at the university with targeted interventions to limit the spread of the virus.

As of this morning (Friday), the total number of active COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees stands at 307 — 229 students living off campus, 47 students living on campus and 31 employees living off campus. Some 90 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus — 25 students on campus and 65 people off campus.

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which has been restructured and updated. Those with questions also may call (307) 766-COVD (2683) or email [email protected]