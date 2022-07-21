New changes to Curative COVID-19 testing sites now in effect

Shutterstock Image

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Since Monday, July 18, 2022, the COVID-19 testing site in Sweetwater County, WY, operated by Curative, has been transitioning to new options to cover the cost of testing.

The three new options to cover costs are as followed:

Curative will bill the patient’s insurance and testing will be at no out-of-pocket costs to the patient. If a patient is uninsured, the patient’s test will remain at no out-of-pocket costs (due to the Wyoming Department of Health COVID-19 testing program). Patients can pay at the time of service (if they do not meet either of the above criteria). This change in payment options is occurring to align with the Wyoming Department of Health’s prioritization of COVID-19 testing supplies. To learn more about Curative’s billing and pricing policy please visit, https://curative.com/legal/billing. COVID-19 testing appointments can still be booked by going to https://curative.com/. Curative’s Hilltop Medical Testing Center offers rapid ID Now and Lab PCR testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 1204 Hilltop Drive, Ste.106, Rock Springs, WY 82901, near Sweetwater Memorial.

To make an appointment:

● Log on to curative.com. You may need to update your web browser to Firefox or Chrome.

● Curative staff will have your kit and will oversee sample collection at the testing site.

● ID Now rapid test results are typically available within 2 hours.

● Lab PCR samples are sent to one of Curative’s three CLIA-certified, high-complexity laboratories for processing unless the test is a rapid COVID-19 test. Patients will receive their test results via text and/or email.

● Patients can reach out to Curative’s Customer Success team at [email protected] or 888-702-9042 for any help they may need.