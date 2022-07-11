New columbarians arrive in Green River

Columbarium in Riverview Cemetery – Photo submitted by the City of Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River has received and placed two new Columbariums at Riverview Cemetery, after filling most of the three existing structures. Brad Raney, Parks and Recreation Director, says the two new Columbariums will hold up to 98 cremains.

The Riverview Columbarium Gardens is located in the Southwest corner of the Cemetery. Raney says the two new structures were placed next to an existing one so the City did not have to pour a new concrete sidewalk. The Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for the upkeep of the Cemetery. Raney says the two new structures cost $38,000. He says it will take about 5 years to fill the niches. Each niche has two slots for urns.