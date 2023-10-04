New community exhibit features “Western Expansion”

Photo Courtesy of the Community Fine Arts Center

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The seventeenth community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center focuses on “Western Expansion” to coordinate with a special event on October 23rd. We are co-hosting with Rock Springs Historical Museum and Rock Springs Main Street/URA to provide a unique, art-centric educational traveling exhibit, Driving of the Spike. The public and selected schools are invited to be a part of this experience by attending the event at the CFAC.

“The Driving of the Spike tour features a 43’-tall golden spike sculpture passing through our area on its way to its installation site in Utah. The sculpture, Golden Spike Monument, is covered in reliefs that tell the story of the workers who built the transcontinental railroad, those impacted by the railroad, and the people whose vision and support helped make the railroad a reality,” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director.

“Each year we select a theme for this exhibit based on recent interests or something currently going on, such as when we celebrated the CFAC’s 50th anniversary, each piece of artwork had to have the color gold,” said Soulé. “Through the years a variety of themes have included portraits, postcard-sized art, landscapes, trains, and squares. We leave it up to the artists’ interpretation of the theme and it has given artists inspiration to create work specifically for the community exhibit.

Artists participating this year include painters Peggy Applequist, Patti Bird, Louisa Botnan, Darryl Newton, Karissa Phillips, Deon Quitberg, and Gwendolyn Quitberg. The artists used traditional mediums such as oils and watercolor, as well as acrylic paint. Michael Melson submitted a detailed pen and ink of a covered wagon being attacked on the trail.

Two photographs by RJ Pieper are included in the exhibit – one of a steam train engine and the other of the Palisades along the Green River which Thomas Moran captured in the late 1800s in watercolor and oils.

“We had already selected the theme of Wyoming’s state flower, the Indian Paintbrush,” said Soulé. “But to coordinate with the Driving the Spike event, we have moved it to next year. All mediums are accepted and we are excited to see how our local artists capture this colorful subject.”

The CFAC also displays the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.

“Sweetwater County School District #1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” said Soulé, “By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”

The public is invited to see this exhibit through October 31st, as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.