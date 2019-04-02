New County Museum Exhibit Honors Sweetwater County Civil Engineer​

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – April 2, 2019) A special Sweetwater County Historical Museum exhibit recognizing the life and achievements of a prominent Sweetwater County civil engineer and land surveyor is now on display outside the Land Use Department at the County Courthouse in Green River. Day’s surveying instruments, equipment, books, and other items were donated to the County Museum thanks to Wayne Johnson, his former employer and colleague. ​

Advertisement

A lifelong Wyoming resident, Richard C. “Dick” Day was born on November 7, 1900 and graduated the University of Wyoming in 1926. He married Helen Heagney in Douglas in 1928, and the couple had three daughters: Ruth, Mary, and Jean, all of whom earned their degrees from the University of Wyoming. ​

Day’s career spanned nearly 60 years. He worked for the Wyoming Highway Department for two years before moving to Rock Springs in 1929 to join the Ohio Oil Company, later called Mountain Fuel Supply. As Mountain Fuel’s first engineer, Day designed the company’s field camps and was instrumental in the installation of gas pipelines between Rock Springs and Salt Lake City. Day worked for Mountain Fuel Supply for 37 years, retiring from the company in 1966. After his retirement from Mountain Fuel, Day worked for Johnson & Fermelia Company in Rock Springs for 17 years and as an engineer for Sweetwater County for three years, retiring a second time in 1986. He passed away on February 21, 1992, in Boulder, Colorado and was buried in Rock Springs. ​

Advertisement

His legacy as a civil engineer lives on through the Richard C. Day Civil Engineering Scholarship at the University of Wyoming, which offers varied funding to students enrolled in the College of Engineering. ​

The exhibit is open to the public on the ground floor of the Courthouse during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.​