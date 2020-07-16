New COVID-19 cases dip, Governor comments on “casual” approach

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — Wyoming saw a dip in Wednesday’s report of new COVID-19 cases as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Statewide, 24 new cases were registered according to the WDH website. Just one of those new reports came from Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

The one new lab-confirmed case marks the 18th straight day the county has reported at least one new case of the virus. Sweetwater County’s total stands at 146. The county’s new case total in July is 65, or just over 44 percent of all reported cases since March.

Wednesday’s WDH report showed nine Wyoming counties saw their cases of COVID-19 rise. Fremont County led with seven, bringing their state-leading total to 356. Other reporting counties were Albany, Campbell, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, and Teton.

The number of statewide recoveries rose by another 35 on Wednesday to now number 1,211. Statewide testing numbers are now at 57,629.

Advertisement

Yesterday during a live media briefing from the State Capitol, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon expressed concern over Wyoming residents’ “casual” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gordon stated, “I think most people are going to be offended by the notion that people should just get this COVID-19 and get out of the way. I’m sick and tired of that. Our country and our nation need to be open. We need to behave in a way that conscientious of one another.”

“There is no constitutional right to go infect somebody else; there is no constitutional right that says you can put others in harm’s way,” stated Gordon, “So let’s behave, and let’s be mindful of our neighbors.” See the related story here.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday: Albany (46, +1), Big Horn (26, -), Campbell (74, +3), Carbon (16, -), Converse (17, -), Crook (8, -), Fremont (356, +7), Goshen (8, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (239, +3), Lincoln (36, -), Natrona (146, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (77, +2), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (27, +2), Sublette (6, -), Sweetwater (146, +1), Teton (137, +5), Uinta (168, -), Washakie (38, -), and Weston (3, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday: Albany (7), Big Horn (4), Campbell (19), Carbon (13), Converse (11), Fremont (51), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (118), Lincoln (7), Natrona (26), Niobrara (1), Park (11), Platte (1), Sheridan (9), Sublette (4), Sweetwater (11), Teton (33), Uinta (40), and Washakie (5).