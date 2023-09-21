New COVID-19 vaccines available through Sweetwater County Public Health

September 21, 2023 — Sweetwater County Board of Health released information on the availability of the 2023/24 updated COVID-19 vaccine available through Sweetwater County Public Health. The following vaccines are available:

Moderna for uninsured or underinsured adults ages 18+ years – Quantities are limited (cost: free/donation)

Pfizer for uninsured or underinsured children ages five years – 18 years (cost: free/donation)

Pfizer for insured individuals ages 12+ years (cost: $136/insurance is billed)



If you have an uninsured or underinsured child ages six months – 4 years or an insured child ages six months – 11 years, you are asked to call (307) 922-5390. to be placed on the waitlist.

Sweetwater County Public Health has both walk-in and by appointment-only vaccination clinics. Clinic times are:

Walk-in – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Appointment only – Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Friday from 9 – 11 a.m.

Flu/COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic – will take place on the Sweetwater Events Complex on Tuesday, October 3, between 3 and 6 p.m. No appointments are required.

Flu shots will cost $40.00, high-dose flu shots will cost $82.00, with COVID-19 vaccinations priced at $136.00 for those 12+. Most insurance companies can be billed.

If you have questions, please call (307) 922-5390 or visit https://www.facebook.com/scdboh/