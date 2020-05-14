New Cowboy basketball assistant named Top 50 most impactful

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — Congratulations going out to new Wyoming Cowboy assistant basketball coach Ken DeWeese for being named one of the Top 50 most impactful Mid-Major Assistants in the nation.

DeWeese join the Cowboy basketball coaching staff in March after spending the last four seasons with new Cowboy head coach Jeff Linder at Northern Colorado.

Over the last four seasons, Linder and DeWeese helped UNC to the most wins during a three-year stretch in program history, with 69 wins. The Bears also finished in the top-100 of the NCAA NET Rankings this past season.

Prior to his time at Northern Colorado, as an assistant, DeWeese helped guide the UTEP to over 120 wins, including three seasons of 22 wins or more and two NIT appearances. Known for his recruiting at UTEP, DeWeese signed 26 players that were on Conference USA commissioner’s Honor Roll selections.