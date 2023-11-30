New Cybersecurity Degree now at Western Wyoming Community College 

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 30, 2023 — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) launched a new, high-demand, and earning degree in cybersecurity this fall. Individuals interested in being at the forefront of technology and security innovation can currently enroll in this new program.

The Cybersecurity program will provide students with solid educational know-how, including the “CIA” of cybersecurity: Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability. Coursework will involve the relationship between privacy and security, operating system security, defensive and offensive cyber techniques, and more. Graduates of the program will discover a field with numerous nuances and vast opportunities for career growth. Currently, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates job outlook growth for Information Security Analysts between 2022 and 2032 at an increase of 32%, much higher than other industry averages.

Western’s Chair of the School of Business and Computer Technology, Beth Gard, said, “Western’s new Cybersecurity program is designed to equip students with the practical and technical skills demanded by the rapidly evolving Cybersecurity landscape. This program can be the gateway to a multitude of open positions. This program is not just an education; it is a career catalyst for those ready to safeguard our infrastructure and digital future.”

In today’s world, cybersecurity continues to grow as a top priority for many organizations. Graduates of the program will likely find themselves in positions that create organizational disaster recovery plans, monitor organization networks for security breaches, investigate security breaches, check for vulnerabilities, and much more. Within organizations, graduates can anticipate entry-level positions for Cybersecurity Analysts, Information Security Analysts, Threat Level/Penetration Tester, Security Operations Center Analysts, and other field opportunities.

Earning your degree in cybersecurity gives one the ability to make a difference in an unseen world by protecting personal and business data from cyber threats, all while continuing to develop and learn new skills. With the growing need for cybersecurity, many job opportunities offer candidates the opportunity to work on-site or remotely. To learn more about the program, contact Western’s Information Systems Facilitator, Jennifer Allen, at [email protected] or call 307-365-1886. You can review the program academic page at westernwyoming.edu/cyber.