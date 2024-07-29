New Daycare approved by City Council to open soon in GR

Photo by Wyo4News

July 28, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Hill Early Learning Center, located inside Hilltop Baptist Church at 405 Faith Drive, is now accepting registrations for daycare services starting August 5.

Pastor Clint Scott, who joined the church in November, attended several City Council meetings to seek approval for a special use permit to establish the childcare center. The city also sent letters to local residents soliciting feedback, and all responses were positive. Consequently, the City Council unanimously approved the permit at its July 2 meeting.

The center will accept children aged 0-5 and is licensed by the State of Wyoming. It will be closely monitored by the local Department of Family Services (DFS). All staff members are certified in First Aid and CPR and have undergone extensive training approved by DFS.

The Hill Early Learning Center will offer 100 spots, with a weekly cost of $225 per child. The daycare will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will be open 50 weeks a year, closing for Christmas and Easter breaks.

Jennifer Frost, who brings her experience from the Child Development Center in Green River, will serve as the director of the new center. The center is also poised to receive state funding for families in need through DFS.

The Hill Early Learning Center will focus on faith-based learning with an emphasis on music, arts, crafts, and a future Spanish language class. The center will maintain low child-to-adult ratios to ensure a safe and nurturing environment: 1:4 for infants, 1:5 for toddlers, 1:7 for 3-year-olds, and 1:10 for 4-5 year-olds. Field trips are planned for older children throughout the year.

In addition, The Hill Early Learning Center will offer a before and after-school program starting August 21. The program will run from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is available for school-age children through eighth grade. The program includes words of encouragement in the morning to help start the child’s day positively, as well as a safe and secure place for children to stay before and after school. There is a safe drop-off and pick-up from the bus stop on Evans Drive. The cost for the program is $100 per week per child.

“Our mission is to create a nurturing and joyful environment where children experience God’s love,” said Pastor Scott. “Our early learning center is dedicated to fostering a holistic educational experience for each child in our care.”

Parents interested in enrolling their children can sign up through Brightwheel here. For further information, call 307-875-6100 or visit the church’s website at thehillgreenriver.com.