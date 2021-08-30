New Diabetes Prevention Program Available in Wyoming

August 30, 2021 — Press Release

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is offering a no-cost, home-based virtual diabetes prevention program known as #PreventDiabetes to Wyoming residents at risk of the disease and its consequences.

#PreventDiabetes is a year-long, home-based program that helps individuals lose weight and reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes with the support of educational video sessions, app-based coaching, progress tracking with provided smart scale, cash incentives for weight loss, the support of a certified diabetes lifestyle coach and more.

“One in three American adults has prediabetes and, according to recent data,” said Amber Nolte, Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager with the WDH. Nolte explained that prediabetes means a person’s blood glucose (sugar) levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.

“We know that prediabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of diabetes,” Nolte said. “Unfortunately, most people with prediabetes don’t realize it, so we want to help them learn if they are at risk and then give them the tools to do something about it.”

Diabetes is currently the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.

Type 2 diabetes can lead to a higher risk of serious health problems, including heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and loss of toes, feet, or legs.

Enrollment in the #PreventDiabetes program is free for any Wyoming resident over 18 who is at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Risk factors include being 45 or older, family history of type 2 diabetes, history of gestational diabetes, being overweight or obese, having high blood pressure, or having high cholesterol.