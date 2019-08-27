New digital message signs/web cameras coming to northwest Wyoming

Cheyenne, Wyoming — Installation of seven new digital message signs/web cameras is under way throughout northwest Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

Prime contractor on the $1.4 million project is Advanced Electric, LLC, of Casper.

The new digital message signs/web cameras will be located at:

US 14/16/20 (milepost 48.39), about 2 miles west of Cody;

US 26/287 (milepost 8.1), about 8 miles east of Moran Junction near the Blackrock Ranger Station;

US 16/20 (milepost 202.87), about 2 miles south of Greybull;

US 16 (milepost 3.45), about 3 1/2 miles east of Worland;

US 20 (milepost 164.17), about 1 mile south of Worland;

US 20 (milepost 127.86), about 5 1/2 miles south of Thermopolis near Wind River Canyon;

US 20 (milepost 101.18), about 1 mile north of Shoshoni.

Installation of a US 20 relay tower is also part of the communications project (milepost 128.99), about 4 miles south of Thermopolis.

The digital signs/web cameras won’t be operational until next spring.

“Work started Aug. 12 on US 26/287 near the Blackrock Ranger Station,” said Kaia Tharp, Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer in Thermopolis. “Work will include grading for guardrail and guardrail placement starting at this location. The project will move to Shoshoni, Thermopolis, Worland, Greybull and Cody over the next month. Work will then start in the same order to install the drilled shafts, conduit, etc. Placement of the digital-message signs signs will be completed next spring.”

For information about WYDOT’s work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at 307-431-1803.