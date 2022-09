New District #1 Head Start building open house this evening

September 28, 2022 — Sweetwater County School District #1 will be having a ribbon cutting and open house today for the Overland Head Start building. The public is invited to the event, which will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at 3400 Foothill Boulevard.

In February of this year, the District #1 Board of Trustees approved the roughly 1.2 million remodel project.