New executive director announced for YAH

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Jamie Loredo has been announced as the new Executive Director of the Young at Heart Community Center.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“I have been a resident of Rock Springs for nearly my entire life. I have strong roots in Rock Springs, and I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to raise my children in our quiet little city. I started my career at Young at Heart with Western Wyoming Community College as my conduit. I was teaching for the Community Education program where I built a strong rapport with the aging adults I had in my class, I had it set in my mind at that time that I wanted to pursue a full-time career with Young at Heart.

The patrons of this facility have a way of imprinting on your heart. Working at the center has restored my faith in humanity, I see positivity and empathy every single day when I walk into this building. I first began my career with Young at Heart as the Facility Secretary/Activities Coordinator, and I hit the ground running. My days are long and busy, as I am currently a part-time student at WWCC and a mother of two, with a household and a husband to keep up with.

Every day brings me challenges and new experiences partnered with amazing stories. I am incredibly grateful to serve as the executive director of the center. We have an amazing team, and I am excited to continue our growth. I look forward to working with our entire community in the future and achieving new goals. Our doors are open to everyone as we are the “Community place for the young, and the young at heart.” I urge you to stop by and visit; we would love to have you!”